Thursday, November 2, 2023 – A disturbing video showing a horse mounting a man has led to Mr Hands trending again after almost 2 decades.

The video shared on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, showed a man petting a horse in a barn.

The man then pulls down his trousers and turns his back for the horse to mount and penetrate him.

The video went viral online on Nov. 1, 2023, and people began speculating on the identity of the man being mounted by the horse.

Several people claimed that the man’s name was Michael Hanley as the clip depicting bestiality contains two captions, “Michael Hanley left his phone in the pub look what he was doing” and “Always keep a password on your phone,” suggesting that he had left his phone unattended.

The video is believed to have been leaked by the person who found his mobile device.

Shortly after, the footage was unofficially named the Michael Hanley Horse video and was widely circulated and searched for on social media platforms, leaving viewers disgusted.

Many opined that the video was reminiscent of the Enumclaw case or the Mr Hands case, where a man died after being penetrated by a horse in 2005.

The controversial Enumclaw farm case involved a series of bestiality incidents where men named Kenneth D. Pinyan and James Michael Tait filmed and distributed bestiality pornography, where the man in the video went by the alias “Mr. Hands”.

At the time, the case was popularly known as 2 Guys, 1 Horse or the Mr. Hands video.

Pinyan received fatal internal injuries in one such incident, which triggered an investigation and subsequent convictions.

The recent Michael Hanley Horse video has triggered Mr Hands memes online.

