Tuesday, November 21, 2023 – The infighting in Meru County pitching Governor Kawira Mwangaza and Members of the County Assemblies (MCAs) has taken a different turn.

This is after residents started the process to send them home, saying they are wasting their time with their fights.

Yesterday, a group of Meru residents and civil society members launched a signature drive to wind up the government, citing the unending wrangles between the Governor and the MCAs, which they stated have hampered service delivery in a major way.

Meanwhile, amidst the adversity, Governor Mwangaza has remained defiant, even stating that she was ready to receive and forward the petition to President William Ruto.

For the petition to sail through, it must be endorsed by at least 10 percent of the registered voters in the County as dictated under Section 123 of the County Governments Act.

Once this happens, the President receives the report and, within 14 days, submits a report on the averments made and grounds giving rise to the suspension of a County Government.

This report is then submitted to an inter-governmental body consisting of the President, Deputy President, and the Council of Governors.

This comes even as Kiagu MCA Simon Kiambi, from Meru County, has verbally tendered his resignation, citing his inability to fulfill the promises he made to the electorate over the constant bickering amongst leaders within the devolved unit.

While addressing journalists yesterday, the MCA expressed his support for the idea of dissolving the Meru County Government, claiming that it is only right for the administration to be wound up and all elected leaders to seek a fresh mandate from the electorate.

According to Kiambi, his continued stay in government is untenable under current circumstances, which saw Governor Kawira Mwangaza impeached twice, with the Senate coming to her aid in both instances.

