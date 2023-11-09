Thursday, November 9, 2023 – A section of leaders allied to Opposition Leader Raila Odinga has thrown their weight behind Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s 2027 presidency.

Among those who want the former vice president to fly the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition flag include Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

Others who have endorsed Kalonzo to face President William Ruto are ODM Secretary General and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

In a statement, Sifuna said they take cue from Raila who had pronounced himself on the issue of the coalition’s flagbearer.

“The position of ODM is communicated through the party leader Raila Odinga and he has himself said Kalonzo is the right person who is not only steadfast but also better than the current crop of leaders in the country,” Sifuna said after the church service.

Others who threw their weight behind Kalonzo to face Ruto are Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, his Makueni and Machakos counterparts Dan Maanzo, and Agnes Kavindu.

Others were MP Julius Mawathe (Embakasi South), Amos Mwago (Starehe) and Mark Mwenje (Embakasi West).

Last month, the former Prime Minister announced that Azimio could rally behind Kalonzo Musyoka to unseat President William Ruto.

“Twice Kalonzo was on my side and our victory was stolen. He has been steadfast. Even in the last election, he was not given the mantle of the presidential candidate, but he stood with us,

“I want to tell him [President Ruto] that one of us will face him in 2027… and I want him to know we will stand with Musyoka to the end, his attempts to divide us will not succeed,” Raila said.

