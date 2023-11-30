Thursday, November 30, 2023 – The United Nations (UN) has piled pressure on President William Ruto to hasten the deployment of troops to Haiti to help curb the soaring cases of violence.

This is despite a court order barring Ruto from deploying troops to the Caribbean Nation.

In a report released on Tuesday titled Criminal Violence Extends Beyond Port-Au-Prince, the UN called for the immediate reinforcement of police forces, but insisted that the deployment alone will not be enough.

The UN further indicated that other countries needed to offer full support to the already stretched security system in Haiti.

“The spread of violence outside the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area calls for the reinforcement of police forces and the deployment as quickly as possible of the multinational security support mission,” read part of the report.

“It is essential that international actors, working alongside the Haitian authorities, adapt their methods of assistance to the population, insofar as the violence is spreading in a rural environment with a weak presence of state services.”

Kenya was ready to volunteer the troops to spearhead the peace mission but the offer, since September when it was made, was met with opposition from both local groupings and international players.

At the beginning of October, Thirdway Alliance Leader Ekuru Aukot filed a case in court against the deployment arguing that it was unconstitutional.

In response, the High Court halted the deployment because the suit raised strong concerns with Justice Chacha Mwita, two weeks ago, indicating that a ruling shall be made on January 26, 2024.

On the other side, the National Assembly on November 16 approved the deployment to help tackle gang violence.

The approval was made despite the court order.

The Kenyan DAILY POST