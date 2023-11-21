Tuesday, November 21, 2023 – Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has agreed with National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah on getting former President Uhuru Kenyatta on active politics in order to discuss the effects of state capture in the economy.

In a statement on X, Ledama said the country should have a candid discussion with current and former leaders on what is affecting the Kenyan economy.

“I agree with Kimani Ichung’wah let us get everyone on stage and we have a candid discussion on who has (past) and who is (present) affecting the economy,” said Ledama.

The ODM Senator demanded income statements from the office of the President, the State Department of Trade and Industrialization, and the Department of Energy and Transport.

“While at it let us bring out our income statement! Of interest will be the income statement of the following departments – office of the President, State Department of Trade and Industrialization, state department of Energy and Transport,” he added.

In a statement on Sunday, Ichung’wah called on the former head of state to be ready himself to discuss myriad issues including how the country found itself in its current economic condition.

“It is time we had a candid discussion (in public) with Uhuru Kenyatta on the economy, the effects of state capture on the economy, and the mess we are sorting in this Country’s economy. Then we shall know the truth. Please get him on stage,” Ichung’wah stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST