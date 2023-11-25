Saturday, November 25, 2023 – President William Ruto is on the spot once again for the loans he took from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

This is after MPs discovered serious loopholes in the loans.

A report by the National Assembly Public Debt and Privatization Committee revealed that over Ksh180 billion in loans taken from international lenders were yet to be disbursed.

According to the report tabled before the floor of the House on Thursday, Ksh213.24 billion was borrowed between May 2022 to April 2023.

However, the MPs were concerned by the fact that only Ksh24.2 billion was disbursed within that period, affecting the timely repayment of the credit.

On the other hand, it was detailed that some Ministries and State departments were not withdrawing loans meant for particular projects.

“During the review of the loan reports, it was noted that only three loans totalling Kshs24.2 billion had been partially disbursed, indicating a disbursement rate of less than 11 per cent, which was utilised in general budget support,” Abdi Shurie, the Committee Chairperson and Balambala MP informed the August House

The MPs noted that the loopholes were putting the country in a precarious situation, given that some of the loans would mature before being properly utilised.

Consequently, the MPs recommended that the Treasury submits timely reports to allow Parliament to monitor the disbursements.

Treasury CS Njuguna Ndungu was also advised to draft and explain strategies he would employ to ensure that the loans are disbursed on time.

“The report also suggests that within 90 days, the National Treasury should fully digitise the loan approval monitoring system to enhance reporting, transparency, and accountability,” the chair reported.

