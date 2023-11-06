Monday, November 6, 2023 – Lawyer Miguna Miguna has for the first time sided with former prime minister Raila Odinga over the Palestine-Israel conflict.

Speaking in Mombasa over the weekend, Raila urged President William Ruto to change Kenya’s stand on the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

He suggested that Kenya ought to stand with the people of Palestine who are being brutalized by the Israeli forces.

Ruto is on record siding with Israel.

The former prime minister noted that history would condemn Ruto if the Kenyan government remained silent on the brutality against the Palestinians.

“I want to urge Mr Ruto not to be misled to condemn your own brothers and sisters. Don’t be silent in the face of humanity that is being meted out against the people of Palestine. The Kenyan government must stand with the people who are being brutalized otherwise history shall condemn you,” said Raila.

The opposition chief went on to ask Israel President Benjamin Netanyahu to stop the war in Gaza, terming it inhuman and primitive.

“I want to advise Mr. Netanyahu to stop killing Arab children in Palestine. We must condemn in the strongest terms possible the brutality with which innocent children and women of Palestine are being brutalized by the regime of Mr Netanyahu. It is inhuman, primitive, and brutal and we condemn it,” he added.

However, while reporting on Raila’s comments, one of the local media quoted him as having condemned Israel’s attack on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas is a Sunni Islamist political and military organization governing the foregoing strip.

Miguna would come out to correct the media house over the reportage.

Putting things into context, Miguna stated that Raila had condemned the Netanyahu-led troops for brutalizing the Palestinians, not Hamas.

“You are a Zionist agent out to distort and mislead. Raila Odinga condemned apartheid Israel for “brutalizing Palestinians.” He didn’t mention “Hamas” in the clip you have published. Shame on the useless Kenyan media!” said Miguna.

His sentiments were echoed by Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma who observed that Raila was in solidarity with the Palestinian people and not the Hamas.

The Kenyan DAILY POST