Tuesday, November 21, 2023 – Kiagu MCA Simon Kiambi, from Meru County, has pulled a first one. This is after he verbally tendered his resignation, citing his inability to fulfill the promises he made to the electorate over the constant bickering amongst leaders within the devolved unit.

While addressing journalists on Monday, the MCA expressed his support for the idea of dissolving the Meru County Government, claiming that it is only right for the administration to be wound up and all elected leaders to seek a fresh mandate from the electorate.

The MCA, while making his announcement, stated that his continued stay in government is untenable under current circumstances, which saw Governor Kawira Mwangaza impeached twice, with the Senate coming to her aid in both instances.

“From today, as Kiambi, I have appended my signature to dissolve the County Government of Meru as an elected MCA, and those who want to contest should get prepared,” the MCA stated.

“We want to revert power back to the electorate because we have not been able to work,” the MCA added.

The MCA further asked Governor Mwangaza to proceed and forward the dissolution petition to President William Ruto if push comes to shove.

“I have fired myself here, and I am not going back, and I want this petition to go forward until it reaches the President to dissolve the Meru County Government,” Kiambi stated.

The Kiagu MCA, who has supported Governor Mwangaza throughout her tribulations, remarked it was unfair for Meru residents to continue bearing the brunt of wrangles among their elected leaders.

His sentiments come after a petition was launched in Meru County calling for the dissolution of the government, calls which Governor Mwangaza has supported.

The Kenyan DAILY POST