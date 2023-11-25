Saturday, November 25, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ardent supporter, Nuru Okanga, is yet to receive his official Kenya Certificate of Primary Examination (KCPE) results despite claiming that he scored 401 marks.

According to the Kenya National Examination Council, the index number Okanga has been sharing is fake.

When we tried to send Okanga’s index number to 40054, it did not return any results.

“Dear customer, no results found for the Index Number 27961701022 KCPE or ID doesn’t exist. Please confirm the Index number. KNEC helpline 08000724900,” read the response from KNEC.

A further twist has also emerged after a teacher from the school allegedly confirmed that the school was yet to receive Okang’a results.

The teacher who spoke to a different publication anonymously said that the viral results of 401 marks linked to Okanga are what the county exam office claimed to have received.

The authenticity of the results is however questionable because the abbreviations and their format are contrary to KNEC’s

“This is the result the county exam office says they received and was brought before all other exams. Brought as a special exam. Now, I don’t understand how the results start with Mathematics rather than English,” the teacher told a local daily.

Okanga sat for KCPE at the Mumias Muslim Primary School in Kakamega as a special student.

