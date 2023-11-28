Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s bodyguard has killed himself by swallowing a deadly poison.

Kitui County police commander Leah Kithei confirmed the death of the police constable and confirmed he died of poisoning.

Speaking in her Kitui office, Kithei said that at around 8.30 am on Sunday colleagues of the deceased heard him groaning in pain inside his house in Kalonzo’s compound and rushed to establish what was going on.

“They found him lying unconscious on his bed and rushed him to the nearby Mumoni Nursing Hospital in Tseikuru trading centre where he died while undergoing treatment,” Kithei said.

She said she could not give the identity of the officer because she was not sure whether his next of kin had been informed of his demise.

“All I can tell you is that we have commenced an investigation into the death,” Kithei said,

“Let’s wait until the conclusion of the probe including the autopsy for the truth to come out. Sooner than later we will know what happened.”

Sources in Tseikuru claimed that the policeman had harboured suicidal thoughts for a while.

They said that in a previous incident, a colleague wrestled from him a container of poison he allegedly intended to ingest.

Kalonzo’s office has yet to issue a statement in regard to the officer’s death.

