Friday, November 24, 2023 – President William Ruto and Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome may not be reading from the same script anymore.

This follows Koome’s conspicuous absence from a crucial State event held at State House Nairobi which has ignited speculations and raised eyebrows about a possible fallout with the appointing authority.

The event centered around the presentation of the final report by the retired Justice David Maraga-led task force, which has been conducting public views with the aim of reforming the National Police Service (NPS), Prisons, and National Youth Service (NYS).

The absence of the IG, a key figure in matters of national security, has led to questions about the nature of his relationship with President Ruto.

Sources within the top echelons of security circles and State House revealed that the situation has deteriorated to the point where Koome is no longer providing briefings to the Head of State.

Instead, security briefs have reportedly been delivered by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) boss, Noordin Hajji.

Despite the speculation and heightened rumors of a strained relationship, the Deputy Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow and Douglas Kanja were in attendance at the State House event.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki and prisons boss Brigadier (Rtr) John Kebaso Warioba were also present.

In response to queries about Koome’s absence, NPS spokesperson Resila Onyango stated that the IG was engaged in another function in Meru and could not attend the State House event.

This is not the first instance of Koome being absent from high-profile events at State House, as he was also notably missing during the visit by King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The Kenyan DAILY POST