Friday, November 17, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is among a few Kenyans who have been importing oil to the country, earning billions of shillings.

According to Digital strategist, Dennis Itumbi, Raila who is currently complaining about the Government-to-government oil deal introduced by President William Ruto this year, said the former Premier is whining because his company, BE Energy was left out of the deal.

Itumbi further stated that Raila is complaining about the deal because he is not making massive profit as he used to do during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

“Former PM Raila Odinga’s family has an interest in the oil business. During the Handshake period, they kicked out a key ally from one of the oil companies, and now they are fully in control.

“The G to G deal gave Kenya a great deal but denied the Odinga’s massive profit they used to bag in the Open Tender System,” Itumbi said.

