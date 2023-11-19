Sunday, November 19, 2023 – Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, has made a damning revelation over how Nairobi county officials have been looting public money by going abroad for useless business trips.

According to a document shared on his X platform, Alai alleged that in the last one month, the Nairobi county officials, led by Goveron Sakaja himself have made over 46 foreign trips using taxpayers’ money.

The officials made 26 trips to Dubai followed by Canada with eleven trips, and Turkey with six trips.

Other countries visited by the county officials include France, Singapore, UAE, and Uganda.

“A category of employees in Nairobi City County is never in the country. They change clothes at the airport. Some even arrive from Canada today and then take another flight to the same Canada tomorrow. They are changing clothes at the airports,” Alai stated.

Here is the list of Nairobi county officials who have been looting public money using useless foreign trips.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.