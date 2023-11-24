Friday, November 24, 2023 – Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei, has accused Roads and Transport Cabinet secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, of receiving a whooping Sh 15 billion bribe from a Chinese construction firm, Wuyi.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Cherargei said from June to September, Murkomen made several visits to China and this is the time he received the said amount of money.

Cherargei said Murkomen has stashed the money in one of his offshore accounts in Dubai.

The senator challenged Murkomen to deny this, threatening to table damning evidence showing how he was bribed by the Chinese construction firm.

He further said Murkomen is a big embarrassment to President William Ruto‘s regime since he is collecting bribes to give Chinese companies tenders instead of hustlers who voted for the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

Here is the video of Cherargei accusing Murkomen of receiving a bribe of Sh 15 billion.

