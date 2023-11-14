Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – Majority Leader, Kimani Ichungwa, and Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, are reportedly engaged in a nasty fight on what mandates each should discharge in Parliament, where they both hold key positions.

Ichungwa reportedly undermines Ndindi Nyoro and backbites him to his colleagues, claiming that he is childish.

Nyoro has been wailing to whoever cares to listen within the party about how he is not allowed to discharge his duties in Parliament.

Nyoro is the chairman of the powerful Budget and Appropriations committee and should work closely with Ichungwa for the interests of the ruling party UDA.

Recently, Nyoro was embarrassed after he was denied a chance to speak at a public function where Kimani Ichungwa was the master of ceremony.

