Wednesday, November 22, 2023 – Governors have expressed skepticism regarding Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s claims that Ksh10 billion was disbursed to aid them in countering El Nino’s effects.

This is after Gachagua indicted governors for relying on President William Ruto’s government to aid in mitigating El Nino effects when they have money for the same purpose.

Speaking when he flagged off relief food at Msambweni in Kilifi County, Gachagua urged governors to refrain from blaming the national government for their failure to mitigate El Nino effects.

“We want Governor Nassir to buy food for those affected by floods. As a governor, you also have money. People can’t die yet you have kept money in the bank.”

“When we are through with the El Nino challenge, we can resume development projects. Why would you invest in development when people are dying? Stop all the development projects in Mombasa,” Gachagua alleged.

However, responding to Gachagua’s claims, Mombasa Governor Abdullswamad Nassir and his Siaya counterpart James Orengo denied receiving any funds from the National Government for EL Nino, saying Gachagua may have looted all the money.

“The truth is that the national government has not disbursed even a cent for the county government for El Nino, not even in his home county, Nyeri,” Orengo stated.

Nassir, on his part, called on Parliament and the controller of the budget to investigate Gachagua’s claims.

“There have been claims that the National Government has released 10 billion shillings for El Niño response to the counties.

“For the avoidance of doubt, despite the challenges, the County Government of Mombasa has managed its disaster response from our own source of revenue.” Nassir

