Saturday November 18, 2023 – Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has sensationally claimed that the controversial Sh17 billion oil was imported into the country by the Government of President William Ruto, through tycoon Ann Njeri.

In a statement on Saturday, Omtatah dared Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir and his Transport counterpart, Kipchumba Murkomen, to prove him wrong on the Sh17 billion oil scandal.

According to the activist, the two CSs may have been in business with the fake oil tycoon and now want to throw her under the bus.

Omtatah noted that he had enough reasons to believe that the CSs may have fallen out with the businesswoman, hence her move to contest the consignment, contrary to remarks made by CS Chrirchir, who claimed that it belonged to a local company.

“I challenge CS Chirchir and CS Murkomen to stop fooling the nation and come clean on their relationship with Alice Njeri, whom I reasonably believe is their front in the heist, whom they have fallen out with,” Omtatah dared.

According to the Busia Senator, the Ksh17 billion used to purchase oil was funded by the Government.

The first-time Senator and activist added that the money was irregularly withdrawn from the Ministry of Energy accounts, having been deposited from the Treasury three times since October 2022.

“As per the Statement of Actual Revenue and Net Exchequer Issues gazetted by Ukur Yatani, the then CS Treasury, vide Kenya Gazette Notice No. 12580 of October 6 2022, the Ministry withdrew from the Consolidated Fund some Ksh 16,637,588,580 in September 2022, purportedly for subsidies to private financial enterprises.”

“As per the Statement of Actual Revenue and Net Exchequer Issues gazetted by Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u, vide Gazette Notice No. 2071 of February 14, 2023, the ministry withdrew from the Consolidated Fund Ksh 9,102,983,190 in January 2023, for subsidies to private financial enterprises.”

“As per the Statement of Actual Revenue and Net Exchequer Issues gazetted by Prof. Ndung’u, the CS Treasury, vide Gazette Notice No. 9734 of July 13, 2023, the ministry withdrew from the Consolidated Fund some Ksh 17,224,718,632 in June 2023, at the closure of the FY 2022/2023, for subsidies to private financial enterprise,” read Omtatah statement in part.

The CSs have previously maintained that the oil was imported by a company and not an individual prior to being transported to other countries.

Chirchir admitted that he directed Ann Njeri to record a statement with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) after complaining that the Government seized her consignment.

Murkomen, on the other hand, alleged that Ann Njeri went to claim the consignment after it had been released to owners who demanded it

The Kenyan DAILY POST