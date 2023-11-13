Monday, November 13, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has suffered a career-threatening setback in his attempt to maintain political relevance, following his humiliating defeat by President William Ruto in the 2022 presidential election.

This is after former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga dumped him and joined Ruto, to the utter surprise of many.

In a statement on Monday, Njenga, who was among Raila’s dependable lieutenants, revealed that he was now behind President William Ruto’s government.

Maina, who has been a vocal critic of the government, remarked that he had bought into Ruto’s vision of a peaceful country.

He requested Kenyans to give Kenya Kwanza time to deliver on their promises.

“Let us work hard and stop complaining every time. If we elected this government, let us give time to them to see the results,” he stated.

Maina Njenga remarked that as much as things were not okay in Kenya at the moment, they would get better with time.

“I did not support this government but now that it was chosen, we can not have people saying it’s not the right way,” Njenga stated.

He urged politicians who lost in the 2022 general election to accept that Kenya Kwanza was democratically elected.

At the same time, Maina Njenga explained that he would not take part in demonstrations.

“We have agreed that we will preach peace. I want to see a peaceful country,” he explained.

Njenga was among opposition leaders arrested over protests that rocked Nairobi and other parts of the country earlier this year.

He explained that it was normal for people to be arrested during demonstrations, and as such, he did not hold ill will against the government.

Maina Njenga further noted that there was nothing wrong with how suspected police officers abducted him in July following the nationwide protests.

The former Mungiki leader asked Kenyans to respect elected leaders noting that it was the only way the country would move forward.

