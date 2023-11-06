Monday, November 6, 2023 – A lady reportedly took her own life on Monday morning by jumping from the 8th floor at Diamond Plaza in Parklands.
According to a security guard, she left her car in the parking lot and proceeded to the 8th floor, where she jumped to her death.
She also left a suicide note behind.
It is believed that she was battling depression.
See the heartbreaking photo of the deceased lady.
