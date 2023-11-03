Friday, November 3, 2023 – Police have launched a manhunt for a Kenyan man who reportedly killed a woman in Boston, US, and fled.

The 40-year-old fugitive identified as Kelvin Kang’ethe is suspected of having killed Margaret Mbitu, 31, by stabbing her before boarding a flight to Kenya on Tuesday.

Margaret’s body was discovered around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in a parking garage at Logan International Airport.

She had been reported missing before her body was discovered.

According to a news release, investigators identified the suspect as Kevin Kangethe of Lowell and have obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Kangethe and Mbitu knew each other, police said.

Mbitu worked at a non-profit organization and was last seen leaving her job on Monday night.

The FBI has an international operations office in Kenya’s capital of Nairobi.

Former FBI special agent Jennifer Coffindaffer said it is likely agents are already communicating with local authorities to track down Kangethe and extradite him back to face his charges.

“The United States has an extradition treaty with Kenya, so things look very good in terms of Kenyan authorities cooperating,” Coffindaffer said.

Below are photos of the murder suspect.

The deceased lady.

