Wednesday, November 15, 2023 – Sheggz Olusemo has reacted to his girlfriend Bella Okagbue’s virginity claim.

A follower asked Bella if she is a virgin and the Big Brother reality star said, “Yes, I am.”

Sheggz shared Bella’s response and added a cap emoji, insinuating that she is capping (lying).