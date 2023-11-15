Join our WhatsApp channel for the latest and juiciest Gossip, Entertainment, Videos, Politics, News, Features, Lifestyle and much more, go... HERE>>>

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 – Sheggz Olusemo has reacted to his girlfriend Bella Okagbue’s virginity claim.

A follower asked Bella if she is a virgin and the Big Brother reality star said, “Yes, I am.”

Sheggz shared Bella’s response and added a cap emoji, insinuating that she is capping (lying).

