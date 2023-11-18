Saturday, November 18, 2023 – Environment CS, Soipan Tuya’s estranged husband has exposed her randy behaviours after accusing her of having a romantic affair with her driver.

In his response to an application that the CS filed in October seeking Ksh 3.1 million yearly in child support, Simon Kudate, told the court that she is also involved in sexual relationships with other high-ranking individuals in the society.

“The sexual relationship between Tuya and her official driver is a mask for other sexual relationships with other high-ranking individuals in the society,” he said.

The former Narok MCA also revealed that Tuya kicked him out of their Kileleshwa home after landing the CS position.

According to him, they had been legally married but things took a turn in September 2022.

“As the head of the family, I was a man of means who provided adequately, and she knows that I am jobless, but with the little I have, I effectively play my parental role,” he said.

He also denied the CS claims that he is abusive and cruel to his family as well as employees.

“I have taken care of her.”

“She is out to frustrate me and wreck my life just as she did to the first husband from Kajiado, who took her for her Masters degree in Law in the United States after which she abandoned and dumped him,” he defended himself.

He denied rejecting his duties as a parent and accused Tuya of cutting him off from the schools where his children attend.

“She has gone to the extent of denying me access to children to take them for a holiday when schools are closed,” he said.

He claimed he is better placed to have custody of their children because Tuya is never at home to interact with them.

“Her myriad of local and international trips are subjecting the children to loneliness and neglect.”

“They lack parental care and guidance and a father figure as they have been forced to live with strangers, drivers, house helps and relatives because she has scarce time with them,” he told the court.

The Kenyan DIALY POST