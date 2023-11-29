Wednesday, November 29, 2023 – Renowned media personality Sally Kwendo has been discovered dead, days after she was reported missing.

Sally disappeared from her home in Utawala under controversial circumstances and news of her disappearance was widely shared on social media.

Unfortunately, the former KBC host is said to have passed away on November 28, 2023.

Steve Kay, a close friend of the late Sally Kwendo, took to Facebook to share the devastating news.

“What a sad morning. Rest well Sally Kwendo hii dunia ni Rangi aki. Ni juzi tu nimekua kwako ukinieleza kuwa utakua sawa,” expressed Steve Kay.

Harry Richie, a musician and close relative to Kwendo, has revealed the circumstances surrounding her death.

Contrary to reports that she had been abducted, Harry said the former journalist was admitted to Karen Hospital before being transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital.

According to Richie, the deceased was suffering from depression, which forced her husband to lock her up in the house.

Before being taken to the hospital, the deceased was allegedly mentally unstable, to the point that she was destroying household items.

“She had been locked in the house by her husband. Our sister was depressed, she used to destroy items in the house, and the husband feared she could harm herself if left to go out of the house,” Richie said

Richie disclosed that family members intervened, and Kwendo was taken to Karen Hospital for proper treatment before being transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital.

She died while undergoing treatment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.