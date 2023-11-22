Wednesday, November 22, 2023 – Rosie Afuwape, the winner of the dating reality TV show, Ultimate Love, has reacted to reports that one of her co-stars on another reality show attempted suicide.

Rosie revealed that she is hearing reports that Sunshine Chiamaka Obinwaku, better known as SunshineDeJewel, has died by suicide. However, she expressed doubts about this.

Sunshine and Rosie both took part in the Film House Africa Reality TV show before Rosie went on to contest and win the Ultimate Love reality show.

Reacting to Sunshine’s alleged suicide attempt, Rosie questioned who commits suicide while taking selfies and posting the pre-suicide photos online.

Rosie further shared her chats with Sunshine where she tried to discourage her from committing suicide.

In the chats, Sunshine is seen crying out for help but saying she doesn’t want someone who will help her then tell it to the whole world.

Rosie did her best to discourage her from the fatal endeavour in their chats which she shared online.

In the caption, Rosie slammed Sunshine and said “she attempted suicide several times because she wasn’t given money constantly as she wanted”.

Rosie added that she and other housemates got Sunshine jobs but she refused to take them, instead she chose to live off other housemates’ charity.

Rosie said when housemates refused to continue helping, Sunshine stopped picking their calls but made sure to send them all photos of herself about to end it all with a rope around her neck.

Rosie added, “Now the new development is that she is dead. Yes, you all read correctly, that she is dead.”

Rosie then urged people to avoid sending money to anyone who contacts them on Sunshine’s behalf. See below.