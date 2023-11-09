Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Singer Shawn Mendes seems to have moved on from Camilla Cabello has been spotted out on a cozy date with a mystery woman.

Mendes was on a date with an unidentified brunette at the E.P. & L.P. Rooftop & Restaurant in West Hollywood on Tuesday, November 7, and a source told TMZ that the pair were instantly touchy-feely upon entering the eatery.

His companion has her arm tightly slung around him a possible attempt to ward off other admirers. The duo were smiling, canoodling, and chatting the night away, basically doing everything but locking lips.

An hour and a half later, Shawn and his plus one left the venue together. This is Shawn’s first romantic link since splitting with ex-Harmonizer Camila in June.