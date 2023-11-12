Sunday, November 12, 2023 – Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, is one of the busy bodies in Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration who are clueless on how to run their ministries.

This emerged on Saturday night after the country was hit by a nationwide blackout that lasted for over 4 hours.

To the shock of many, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) was plunged into total darkness after the blackout since the busiest airport had no backup generator.

To try to hide the shame and embarrassment, Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) in a statement, said it is in the process of procuring a generator to power the airport during a power blackout.

“The synchronization of the outstanding backup power supply is scheduled to be completed in the next 30 days in readiness for instant backup support in the event of any power interruption,” part of the KAA statement reads.

