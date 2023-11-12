Sunday, November 12, 2023 – The Government of President William Ruto, through the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), is set to auction several goods at the Moi (Mombasa) and Eldoret International Airports after Kenyans failed to claim them.

In a notice issued by the taxman on Saturday, the items set to be sold at the Eldoret airport on November 15 include iPhones and over 150 smartphones of different models ranging from Oppo, Vivo, and Samsung, among others.

Feature phones also known as kabambe, music systems, and e-cigarettes, will also be sold during the exercise.

Bidders interested in buying the gadgets were advised to visit the airport between November 13 and 14 to view the gadgets and get more details on the planned exercise.

In a separate gazette office dated Friday, the Customs and Border Control Department announced that the auction at the Moi International Airport in Mombasa would be held between December 18-20.

Some of the items that feature in the Mombasa airport list include assorted clothing, used laptops, drones, jewellery, and stones.

According to the department, the goods had either been unclaimed or overstayed at the airport.

Interested buyers were, therefore, asked to visit the airport to view the items before the official exercise commences.

Viewing for the items was scheduled for November 14 -15.

However, the agencies did not provide details of the prices of the commodities.

KRA has been on the receiving end lately for harassing foreigners and Kenyans alike at the airport in the name of raising taxes. Several people have had their items confiscated for failure to pay taxes imposed on them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST