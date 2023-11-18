Saturday, November 18, 2023 – ODM nominated Senator, Hezena Lemaletian, has accused the party’s Secretary General Edwin Sifuna of sending goons to assault her and strip her naked.

The gorgeous Senator claims that the goons, allegedly sponsored by Sifuna, confronted her during the party’s parliamentary group meeting held at Parkplace Hotel in Nairobi.

“Today, I was attacked at the ODM PG by goons who said they had been sent by Sifuna to beat and strip me naked. Of course, they encountered a girl from Baragoi,” she posted on her X account.

Hezel claims that her beef with Sifuna started during campaigns when she launched Daughters of Raila movement.

Sifuna had his choice of friends he wanted to take her position but he failed miserably.

“He has beef with me which started during Daughters of Raila. He has his choice of friends he wanted to take my position which failed miserably. He has so far put some in his office and they are part of his social media gang. I will not be intimidated bcz I Don’t please him,’’ she added.

