Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Drama has erupted on X-platform, formerly Twitter, after Abdullahi Derow, the personal assistant to Mandera Governor, Mohammed Adan, engaged in a war of words with Hanifa, a popular Twitter blogger.

It all started after Hanifa threatened to expose corruption in Mandera County.

Derow fired back at Hanifa and claimed that she has launched online propaganda after Mandera Deputy Governor turned down her sex advances.

“I’ve been told that you brought your skinny, lousy body to Mandera County DG, who in turn turned down the offer. This has led you to run propaganda and unjustifiably abuse him, as well as all other NEP leaders. People present their CVs, not holes in the middle of their legs,’’ Derow tweeted.

Hanifa refuted the claims and declared a war on corrupt county government officials in Mandera County.

The fiery twitter blogger alleged that she has received a lot of DMs exposing corruption in Mandera.

“This guy slandered me since he’s the PA to the governor. I’ve received a lot of dms exposing the corruption in Mandera and I’m dedicating 30 full days to expose the impunity in that county. Angekula pole pole pesa instead of acting up on twitter,’’ she wrote.

