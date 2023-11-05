Friday, November 3, 2023 – Mirelle Ameso, an intern at Otieno and Amisi Law Firm located at Argwings Kodhek Road, is on the spot after her randy behaviours were exposed.

The sex-starved intern is fond of reportedly sending nudes to married men and asking them for money in return.

So randy is the intern that she allegedly brings men to the office to have sex with her.

A video of Mirelle simulating sex with a man in the office has emerged, exposing her randy behaviours.

In the video, Mirelle is seen grinding on the man as they simulate sex in the office, probably after her workmates had left.

She shamelessly lifted her skirt and let the man grind on her behind.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.