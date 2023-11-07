Tuesday, November 7, 2023 – A manager at Kisumu’s Acacia Premier Hotel is reportedly taking advantage of waitresses who are desperate for jobs amid the high cost of living.

The randy manager allegedly demands sex from casual waitresses and anyone who turns down his sex advances is fired or denied the job.

Concerned staff members reached out to blogger Cyprian Nyakundi and exposed the sex-starved manager.

A source wrote:

Hello Nyakundi,

There’s a very bad thing happening at Simba Corp Kenya-managed Acacia Premier Hotel in Kisumu.

There is this restaurant manager, a powerful man who has a tendency to sleep with casual waitresses in order to keep their jobs.

This sexual pest is always chest-twistering about how we cannot take him anywhere.

He can always spank and cuddle you in his office and you have nothing to do against him because he says he has the power of a pen.

What saddens us is that if we refuse or decline his advances, he will always find a way to kick us out.

In August, the said manager was caught pants down with a waitress in his office.

A waitress who refused to sleep with the every-horny manager was fired.

This is the message she wrote to Nyakundi.

Jambo Cyprian,

I have been a casual waitress at Acacia Premium Hotel for almost 2 years. Recently, my restaurant manager kicked me out without giving me a good reason. He has a tendency to sleep with casual waitresses ndio akuite kazi.

Huyu mzee, ukikataa then he finds a way to kick you out.

In August this year, that’s like 2 months ago, he was found pants down on a lady in his office, and the waitress who exposed that story was expelled with immediate effect.

The management, I believe also Simba Corp Kenya and Villa Rosa Kempinski, is aware of what is going on.

To hide this issue, the general manager has signed a contract with Rene Services that they will be calling casual labourers, of which I feel they haven’t solved anything.

So many young girls are being taken advantage of by this bastard and this needs to be stopped. We cannot be using our bodies as contracts to keep our jobs.

Hii ni juu huyu restaurant manager ndio anapeana watu bado. Na atakula tu this young ladies who are desperately looking for job kujikimu kimaisha.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.