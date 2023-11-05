Sunday, November 5, 2023 – Media gal, Bolanle Olukanni, has taken to social media to preach against sex before marriage.
According to her, sex complicates everything in a relationship as it makes one not to see clearly and make decisions properly.
Read her thoughts as shared on her X handle below
