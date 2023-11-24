Friday, November 24, 2023 – At least three children are believed to have been stabbed near a girls’ school in Dublin’s north inner city.

Images from the scene on Parnell Square East in the north of the Irish capital show a frenzied commotion with ambulances and police vehicles.

Two children have been taken to hospital, the Irish Independent reported.

A statement from the Garda Síochána, Ireland’s police force, said: ‘An Garda Síochána are currently at the scene of a serious incident on Parnell Square East and are being assisted other emergency services.”

Giving more information later, the Irish police said one young girl has sustained serious injuries, with two others sustaining less serious injuries, and a man and woman have also been hurt.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Five casualties have been taken to various hospitals in the Dublin region.

“The casualties include an adult male, an adult female and three young children.

“One child, a girl, has sustained serious injuries, the other two children are being treated for less serious injuries.

“An Garda Siochana is in contact with parents of all three injured children.”

The Irish Times has identified the local school as Gaelscoil Coláiste Mhuire, and said children were leaving the building around the time of the incident at 1.40pm.

According to the newspaper, at least one child has been left with serious injuries, while RTÉ News says at least three have been taken to hospital.

Early witness accounts suggest passersby intervened when the suspected assailant attacked the group outside a school, the Irish Times said.

The alleged knife attack is believed to have taken place near the Garden of Remembrance, outside the Rotunda hospital which is located in the centre of the square. RTÉ News has reported there is a Gaelscoil – an Irish-speaking school – in the area.

A suspect has been arrested, the Irish Independent said. The man, who is yet to be identified, was treated at the scene for injuries, reports said.