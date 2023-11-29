Wednesday, November 29, 2023 – Nominated Senator, Gloria Orwoba, has asked President William Ruto to reinstate the outlawed Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS) so that they can assist his lazy cabinet secretaries.

During a heated session on Wednesday, after three Cabinet Secretaries failed to honour summons to appear before the house, Orwoba claimed the CSs were overwhelmed in discharging their mandate.

Orwoba stated that if the CSs could not continue with their work, the most prudent action would be to have CASs run their portfolios.

“I think at the rate at which is going, then I employ the President to kindly ensure that we have the Chief Administrative Secretaries. Because if the CSs are now tired of their jobs, let their assistants come in and do that job,” she said.

The Senators want the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi, Energy and Petroleum CS Davis Chirchir, and Treasury CS Prof. Njuguna Ndugu reprimanded for failing to honour their invites to the Senate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST