Monday, November 27, 2023 – The Senate has fined Kajiado County Governor Joseph Ole Lenku Sh 500,000 for failing to appear before the Roads, Infrastructure, and Transportation Committee

Committee chair Karungo Thangwa said the fine was suspended until Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 11 am.

“Kajiado County Governor, Joseph Ole Lenku is hereby fined Sh500,000 for failure to appear before this committee after summons had been issued,” Thangwa ruled.

The committee was supposed to meet with the Governor in regard to a petition concerning access to title deeds for properties bought at Jamii Bora Estate, Kisaju, Kajiado County.

On July 19, 2023, the committee received a submission from the County Government of Kajiado which did not address the issues sought by members.

On September 26, 2023, the committee wrote a reminder letter to the Governor to submit a comprehensive response to the issues sought by the Committee.

