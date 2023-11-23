Thursday, November 23, 2023 – A self confessed cannibalistic Satanist, convicted of killing and devouring two children, has been freed by Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

Nikolay Ogolobyak, 33, who dismembered teenagers, was freed by the Putin from prison after the convict fought in the Ukraine war.

He was the oldest among a sect of Satanists in Yaroslavl consisting of six other members.

The Satanists killed three girls and one boy (pictured below ) aged between 16 and 17 after engaging in animal sacrifices and digging up human graves.

Each of the teenagers were drugged and stabbed 666 times with daggers, dismembered and then cooked on a bonfire in a revolting Satanist ritual conducted over two nights.

The criminals including Ogolobyak recited a Satanist text found on the Internet.

Their limbs, hearts, scalps, breasts and genitals were cut off and were recovered in a pit along with the body of a small rodent crucified on an upside-down cross.

The cult told the police the Devil would protect them as they “made lots of sacrifices to him”.

The prosecutors said the killers had posed with their victims’ bodies for photographs and one allegedly “bathed” in the blood of victims.

A court found Ogolobyak guilty of murdering two people and he was convicted of desecration of the bodies and burial places of the dead.

He was sentenced in 2010 to 20 years in a maximum security penal colony.

Given the time in custody, he was due to be released in 2028 at the age of 39.

But he signed up for Putin’s war in Ukraine knowing if he served six months and avoided death, he would be a free man.

In Russia, a convict can only be pardoned and released with Putin’s personal signature.

Since the controversial prisoner law was enacted, Putin has freed thousands of murderers and rapists but Ogolobyak is the first known Satanist cannibal killer to be pardoned.

Ogolobyak was injured in the war, but is now free, his father has admitted.

The satanist returned home on November 2 with a “severe wound”.

His father said: “He served there for six months in Storm Z….“After being wounded [he is] disabled.

“He can walk, but the wound was serious…. he is recovering.

“It is unlikely that they will take him to the [war] again.”