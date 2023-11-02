Thursday, November 2, 2023 – Vihiga County Senator Godfrey Osotsi has dismissed claims that Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga was invited to the state house by President William Ruto to dine with King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Tuesday evening.

Raila was among 350 guests who were invited to a state banquet organised in honor of the visiting Royal couple.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday, Osotsi said Raila Odinga was not invited by Ruto but he was invited by the Royal Family.

Osotsi said that the former Prime Minister was invited to the event last month when the UK High Commissioner Neil Wigan visited him.

“You remember very well that Raila Odinga was visited by the new Ambassador of the UK to Kenya Neil Wigan on October 12, and that is the time the ambassador officially invited Raila Odinga to that event to meet the King.

“So, Raila Odinga was not in State House courtesy of the invitation of President William Ruto or any of these UDA people. He was there as a guest of the King, leader of the Opposition, and a friend of the Royal family,” Osotsi said.

