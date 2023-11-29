Wednesday, November 29, 2023 – A video of forest rangers in Olposimoru forest punishing a group of loggers who accessed the forest to cut trees has gone viral.

The loggers were ordered to sit down and timber tied on their hands.

They were then ordered to sing a song asking for forgiveness.

They sang in unison like a choir while pleading for forgiveness.

Kenya Forest Service has announced that disciplinary action has been taken against the officers after the video went viral.

“Following a video clip depicting Forest Rangers in Olposimoru forest punishing a group of forest offenders, the Service wishes to clarify that all the officers captured in this clip have already been disciplined. Kenya Forest Service continues to uphold the Rule of Law and all indiscipline is punishable and will not be tolerated,” a statement by the Kenya Forest Service reads.

