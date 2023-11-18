Saturday November 18, 2023 – Azimio leader, Raila Odinga, has told off National Assembly Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, over his statement that rubbished the oil dossier.

Speaking during the ODM Party Parliamentary Group meeting yesterday, Raila said the dossier was aimed at specific people in the Executive and not Ichung’wah.

He stated that the points he raised are valid and President William Ruto’s Government should come and show the Memorandum of Understanding with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

“The matter was directed at the Executive not at the legislature, it is not the work of Mr. Ichung’wah to respond, I directed it to specific people.”

“The issues I raised are still valid, I want the government to show the Memorandum of Understanding that they signed with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the government of the United Arab Emirates,” said Raila.

At the same time, Raila pointed out that he was not asking for a signed document between the Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir and the Chief Executive Officer of ARAMCO.

He further asked the Ruto administration to explain why Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) boss, Daniel Kiptoo, was involved in the government-to-government deal.

“Tell us why the EPRA boss, Mr. Kiptoo, was involved in the negotiations of this contract yet he is the one fixing prices,” he added.

In a statement on Thursday, Ichung’wah described Raila’s dossier on Ruto’s G-to-G oil scandal as “hot air, political propaganda, and cheap street rumors”.

The Kikuyu MP noted that it is a contradiction for Raila to say there is no G-to-G fuel deal yet in his statement he notes that Kenya’s Ministry of Energy and Petroleum signed a deal with state-owned Aramco and ADNOC petroleum companies.

“If that is not a government-to-government deal, what else is G-to-G if not a contract signed between a Government ministry and a State-owned corporation?” he posed.

