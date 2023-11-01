Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Tourism Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has blasted Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers stationed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), accusing them of subjecting tourists to harassment.

Speaking on Tuesday, angry Mutua revealed that some KRA officers go to inspect tourists to the extent of parading their inner wears in the name of taxation.

“Mama chupi yake inatolewa inawekwa hapo kando hadharani na watu wa KRA hadharani. They will not come back to Kenya,” Mutua stated.

Mutua stated that he has travelled to other countries like Rwanda, Dubai, and South Africa and this is not what happens.

“Kwani Rwanda and South Africa don’t collect taxes? You go to Dubai they don’t harass you. Why are they harassing our visitors here?” CS Mutua posed.

The CS stated that it is time Kenya made tourists feel welcome by stopping some practices, adding that he will be working to prevent that mess from repeating itself so that Kenya’s tourism can get back to the top.

The Kenyan DAILY POST