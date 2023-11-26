Sunday, November 26, 2023 – The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) had a very hard time explaining why all students at a School in Isiolo scored similar marks in science in the just released KCPE examination results.

The unusual performance raised concerns on social media with Kenyans questioning how that could be possible.

However, in response, KNEC moved to allay fears that the students cheated in the exams to end up with the same marks in science.

In a statement yesterday, KNEC cleared the centre of any involvement in exam malpractices.

“KNEC has reviewed the results for the school and all the reports that were received from the examination centres and anonymous letters and has not found any indication that the school was involved in examination malpractices.”

“Science is a multiple-choice question paper, thus making it possible for the candidates to get identical marks. Though this may be assumed to be examination irregularity, it is not adequate evidence for KNEC to sanction the results for candidates without a supporting report that cheating happened during the administration of the examination,” it explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST