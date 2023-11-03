Friday, November 3, 2023 – There was drama during a church service after a man allegedly sneaked in with ‘Juju’ to attack the pastor.

He went to the jam-packed church disguised as a worshipper but his mission was to attack the pastor with ‘juju’.

However, things turned south after the ‘juju’ failed to work.

In a fast-trending video shared on social media, the man can be seen shaking as he moves forward to the pulpit.

He falls down and starts crawling like a snake as worshippers and the pastor break into prayers.

‘’Fire! Fire!Fire!” they are heard shouting repeatedly as the ‘juju man’ continues to crawl on the floor.

The video has sparked reactions online, with some people saying it was a stage-managed stunt.

Popular content creator and former pastor, Andrew Kibe, is among those who commented on the video.

Kibe wrote,” To think there is a time I believed in this bullsh!t,’’.

Watch the video and reactions.

