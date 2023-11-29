Wednesday, November 29, 2023 – Detectives have arrested a Kikuyu businessman in connection with the theft of copper cables belonging to the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC).

1,020kg of copper cables believed to be the property of KPLC were seized at a godown along Enterprise Road of Gilgil Road, Nairobi, and a rogue scrap metal dealer identified as Francis Kaiga was arrested.

Kaiga was caught flat-flooded by detectives, following intelligence reports.

“The operation was carried out at a scrap metal dealer’s facility known as Shallian, which is located along Enterprise Road of Gilgil Road in Nairobi. The suspect, Francis Kaiga, was taken into custody and investigations are ongoing to arrest his accomplices,” DCI said.

