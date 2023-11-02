Thursday, November 2, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga had promised to give former Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga the powerful docket of the Interior Ministry.

Speaking during an interview, Njenga disclosed that Raila had promised to appoint him as Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) if he clinched the top seat.

“I would be now the one in charge of Kindiki’s docket because I was promised the Interior Cabinet Secretary position if Raila won the election,” he said.

At the same time, Njenga spoke about his involvement in the Opposition’s protests early this year.

While spilling the beans, the former Mungiki associate also recalled that Raila called to ask him for his take on the turnaround of events shortly after President William Ruto was sworn in.

At the time, Njenga advised Raila to deny the election results and call for demonstrations, and upon mutual agreement, the Opposition made him Director of Operations for the nationwide demonstrations.

