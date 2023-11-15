

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has blasted renowned fuel dealer Anne Njeri for claiming that she is the owner of Sh 17 billion diesel fuel in Mombasa.

Njeri, through her lawyer, Cliff Ombeta, has been claiming that she imported the fuel from Turkey last month and was assisted financially by her ‘Israeli friend’

But in reaction to Njeri’s claims, Ahmednasir termed her as a mad woman who doesn’t even have Sh 10,000 in her account.

“Kenya is a joke. A woman who probably never had 10k in her bank account claims to own oil worth Kshs 17 billion and is all over the place wailing like a madwoman in the local market…and we Kenyans have the collective lack of judgment to give her a hearing!” Ahmednasir wrote on his X platform.

The Kenyan DAILY POST