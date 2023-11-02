Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – A gang of armed robbers stormed a church mid-service to rob before abducting the deacon.

In a viral video, the pastor of the Ghanaian Church of Pentecost, located in Johannesburg, South Africa, is seen preaching from the pulpit when the armed men made their entrance.

Armed with pistols, they forced the church members to lie on the floor. The robbers went around, taking away members’ mobile phones and valuables at gunpoint.

The robbers then approached the preacher and forced him to lead them to the location where money is kept in the church.

Afterwards, the deacon was whisked away by the robbers to an unknown location.

Meanwhile, the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria, in a statement to the Ghanaian Community in South Africa, expressed worry over the incident.

The statement reads: “The attention of the High Commission of the Republic of Ghana has been drawn to an incident in which members of the congregation of the Johannesburg branch of the Ghanaian Church of Pentecost were robbed of their valuables at gunpoint and a Deacon of the church kidnapped during church service.”

According to the High Commission, “The Mission is presently working with the Church in cooperation with the South Africa Police Service (SAPS) to ensure the speedy and safe release and return of the victim to his family. Kindly note that the South African Police is fully focused on the matter and is working hard to ensure the safe return of our compatriots.”

“Mission wishes to advise all members of the Ghanaian community to take necessary/precautions to ensure their safety and well-being and will update the Community of any further developments related to the case” the statement added.

