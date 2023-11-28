Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – National Assembly Majority Leader and Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung’wah has denied being part of the team that advised former President Uhuru Kenyatta on economic matters as the blame game on which administration is responsible for the economic mess the country finds itself in escalate.

Speaking during an interview, Ichung’wah, who was the Chairperson of the Budget and Appropriations Committee during Uhuru’s administration, claimed that he was frozen out by the former Head of State.

The lawmaker claimed that Uhuru fired him as Chairperson of the influential committee after 19 months.

During the interview, Ichung’wah alleged that during his stint as Budget Committee Chairperson, Uhuru asked him to do illegal things leading to their fallout.

He, however, declined to reveal the things he was asked to do.

“I am an accountant by profession and I was not going to ruin my reputation. I asked him to look for another Chairperson. That is how we started to disagree,” he revealed.

The majority leader emphasised that Uhuru was solely to blame for the economic crisis in the country, sustaining the narrative by top Kenya Kwanza leadership that the former Head of State sunk the country into a hole that President William Ruto is currently trying to get the nation out of.

He thus urged Kenyans to be patient with the government as it stabilizes the economy and fixes the mess Uhuru allegedly put the country in.

This comes after Uhuru, on November 19, told off Kenya Kwanza leaders, asking them to stop blaming him for their failures.

The Kenyan DAILY POST