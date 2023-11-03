Friday, November 3, 2023 – Fresh details have emerged over the allowances President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, receive while travelling abroad.

According to an expose by NTV, Ruto and Gachagua earn a daily allowance of Sh 150,000 per day during their foreign visits.

“The President, other top govt officials are paid over Sh150,000 per day as allowances in some foreign trips,” NTV reported.

Ruto’s foreign trips recently drew sharp criticism, prompting the Head of State to address the issue during a church service in Eldoret on October 29th.

He asserted his role as the country’s chief ambassador and the trips were aimed at securing job opportunities and investments for Kenyans.

Adding salt to injury for critics, he also revealed his upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia to further unlock investment and employment prospects.

Ruto has made over 38 trips abroad in the last one year and according to the Auditor General, he has spent billions of shilling to finance those useless trips.

The Kenyan DAILY POST