Friday, November 3, 2023 – Brazilian model, Suzy Cortez more known as Miss Bum Bum has got herself a new nickname after her incredible body transformation.

The 33-year-old picked up her former title of ‘Miss Bum Bum’ after sharing pictures of her bum shape on the internet.

The former Playboy model has transformed her look since focusing on her fitness and has earned herself a new label “She-Hulk.”

She admitted to spending around £8,700 per month in pursuit of “physical perfection”

Speaking to NudePR she admitted she’s a fan of her new nickname, saying: “I take the name ‘She Hulk’ as a compliment to my determination and strength,

“I have trainers, nutritionists and physiotherapists who work together to keep me in peak physical shape.”

“I believe that the pursuit of perfection means reaching your maximum potential in terms of health, well-being and fitness.