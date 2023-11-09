Thursday, November 9, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s daughter, Winnie Odinga, has savagely attacked a Kenyan who wanted Jakom’s help.

A Kenyan had requested Raila Odinga to help him since the cost of living had gone high due to over-taxation and high fuel prices.

In response, Winnie who is also an East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament, responded to the man urging him to give her father a break.

Winnie, who is known to take no prisoners, told the man off and reminded him that he was among busybodies who were shouting last year that they wanted to send him to Bondo.

“Didn’t you send him to Bondo? Leave my father alone,” Winnie told the netizen.

